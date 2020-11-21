SPH shares soar 22% on heavy volumes on restructuring talk

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS RESTRUCTURING rumours swirled, shares of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) shot up on Friday in active trading, prompting a query from the bourse operator.
They kept up a rapid ascent right after the opening bell, hitting an intraday high of S$1.28 - up 22 per cent or S$0...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes