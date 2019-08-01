You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH, SPH Foundation give out 27 scholarships

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

WHEN former Lianhe Zaobao intern Tan Yu Jia, 22, finishes her communication studies at Nanyang Technological University and gets her own desk in the newsroom as a full-time reporter, she will display one item with pride.

It is a handcrafted item made of cloth and newspaper, given to her by a woman with mental health issues whom she had interviewed for a story. The woman was initially nervous to tell Ms Tan her story. "I reassured her I would treat her story with respect and that it was my honour to share it with the world," she said. Ms Tan is one of three recipients of the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) journalism scholarship. The scholarships were among 27 given out on Wednesday by SPH and SPH Foundation this year.

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang, who spoke at the awards ceremony, said: "In today's multimedia age, we engage our audience by delivering quality and creative products to build trust and loyalty with our readers."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The other two journalism scholarship recipients are 19-year-olds Goh Ruoxue and Christie Esther Chiu Shi Qi. SPH's first Singapore-Industry Scholarship (SgIS) award was presented to Muhammad Rilwan, 20, who will be studying information systems at the National University of Singapore next year after he completes his national service.

SPH is one of the organisations participating in this multi-industry scholarship in partnership with the government. The SgIS aims to groom future talents in strategic sectors like infocomm media and social services.

Fourteen scholarships were presented to children of SPH staff and newspaper vendors to support their studies. Nine Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarships, a bond-free scholarship, were also awarded to students of modest means to pursue languages and humanities.

Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

Will Singapore audit landscape take its cue from UK if its audit shake-up leads to higher fees?

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

SIA posts 21% lower Q1 net profit of S$111m

Parkway Life Reit raises Q2 DPU by 2.6% on higher rent from Singapore hospitals

Hyflux seeks further extension of debt moratorium as talks with potential suitors continue

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore household average incomes, living standards up over five years: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly