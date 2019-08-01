SPH, SPH Foundation give out 27 scholarships

Singapore

WHEN former Lianhe Zaobao intern Tan Yu Jia, 22, finishes her communication studies at Nanyang Technological University and gets her own desk in the newsroom as a full-time reporter, she will display one item with pride.

It is a handcrafted item made of cloth and newspaper, given to her by a woman with mental health issues whom she had interviewed for a story. The woman was initially nervous to tell Ms Tan her story. "I reassured her I would treat her story with respect and that it was my honour to share it with the world," she said. Ms Tan is one of three recipients of the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) journalism scholarship. The scholarships were among 27 given out on Wednesday by SPH and SPH Foundation this year.

SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang, who spoke at the awards ceremony, said: "In today's multimedia age, we engage our audience by delivering quality and creative products to build trust and loyalty with our readers."

The other two journalism scholarship recipients are 19-year-olds Goh Ruoxue and Christie Esther Chiu Shi Qi. SPH's first Singapore-Industry Scholarship (SgIS) award was presented to Muhammad Rilwan, 20, who will be studying information systems at the National University of Singapore next year after he completes his national service.

SPH is one of the organisations participating in this multi-industry scholarship in partnership with the government. The SgIS aims to groom future talents in strategic sectors like infocomm media and social services.

Fourteen scholarships were presented to children of SPH staff and newspaper vendors to support their studies. Nine Lim Kim San Memorial Scholarships, a bond-free scholarship, were also awarded to students of modest means to pursue languages and humanities.