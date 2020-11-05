You are here

SPH subsidiaries' hearing date for interim JM application extension fixed for Feb 1, 2021

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 7:35 PM
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) on Thursday said the hearing date of applications to extend the interim judicial management order made against two of its subsidiaries have been fixed on Feb 1, 2021.

The subsidiaries are info-tech firms StreetSine Technology Group and StreetSine Singapore. SPH's wholly-owned subsidiary SPH Interactive holds 60 per cent of the shares of StreetSine Technology, while StreetSine Singapore is wholly owned by StreetSine Technology.

The Singapore High Court on Oct 29 adjourned the hearing of the applications, which were made on June 22, SPH said.

It added that the company will keep shareholders informed of the progress of the matter and make further announcements, when appropriate.

