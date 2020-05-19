You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH subsidiaries seek judicial management

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:47 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that two of its subsidiaries have each applied to be placed under judicial management. 

The subsidiaries are info-tech firms StreetSine Technology Group and StreetSine Singapore, which have also applied for interim judicial managers to be appointed pending the determination of their applications. A pre-trial conference has been fixed for June 4; the hearing date has yet to be fixed. 

SPH's wholly-owned subsidiary, SPH Interactive, holds 60 per cent of the shares of StreetSine Technology; the remaining shares are held by Samuel Cranage Baker and Jeremy Lee Chuen Yang, who each hold 20 per cent. 

StreetSine Singapore is wholly owned by StreetSine Technology. It is in the business of integrating big data sets with mobile applications to provide property information and transaction tools to the real estate market.

On April 7, the board announced the legal proceedings commenced by Mr Baker and Mr Lee against SPH Interactive and SPH in relation to StreetSine Technology.

SEE ALSO

SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

But SPH said that the combined net tangible liabilities and the combined revenue and pre-tax losses of the two subsidiaries compared to SPH Group's net tangible assets and consolidated revenue and pre-tax profits respectively, are in each case less than 1 per cent. This is based on the audited consolidated financial statements of the SPH Group for the financial year ended Aug 31, 2019. 

StreetSine Technology and StreetSine Singapore are therefore not significant subsidiaries of SPH and the judicial management applications  will not have a material impact on the Company’s operations for the current financial year ending Aug 31, 2020, said SPH.

SPH will keep the shareholders informed of the progress of the matter and will make further announcements as appropriate.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Universal Resource seeks legal advice on irregularities in special audit report

Suntec Reit to issue S$200m 2.60% notes

UG Healthcare facilities operating at 'optimum production efficiency'

Ho Bee Land credits 'strategic' portfolio for cushion against Covid-19 impact

Prime US Reit manager appoints Harmeet Singh Bedi as deputy CEO, CFO

Singtel associate Bharti Airtel sees shares rise 10%; data demand, tariff hikes help

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin expects large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he is continuing to see large unemployment...

May 19, 2020 09:15 PM
Government & Economy

Financial institutions allowed more onsite staff from June 2: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will allow financial institutions (FIs) here to reopen more customer-...

May 19, 2020 09:05 PM
Technology

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 million customers

[LONDON] A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million...

May 19, 2020 08:39 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's jobless rate highest in over a decade at 5.2%

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's unemployment rate rose to the highest in more than a decade in the February-April period as...

May 19, 2020 08:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Universal Resource seeks legal advice on irregularities in special audit report

UNIVERSAL Resource and Services said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it is seeking legal advice to pursue...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.