SPH, Times Printers to collaborate on commercial print services

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
(From left) SPH senior VP of production Lim Swee Yeow, SPH Deputy CEO Anthony Tan, Times Publishing Group CEO Siew Peng Yim and Times Publishing Group head of printing group & strategic development Tan Chin Sing.
PHOTO: SPH

Singapore

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) and Times Printers Private Limited (TPPL) have entered into a partnership to achieve a comprehensive and cost-effective commercial print service for the next two years.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed by SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan and TPPL CEO Siew Peng Yim on Wednesday, the two companies will leverage each other's capabilities in digital and offset printing and post-finishing production.

They will also seek to facilitate the referral of commercial printing jobs between themselves based on their respective printing capabilities and business capacities.

"We wanted to deepen our partnership with SPH beyond just a customer and supplier relationship," said Mr Siew.

"We want to leverage on each other's strengths - SPH's marketing strengths, its base customer strengths, and our strengths in terms of quality, in terms of technical knowledge and how to manage print." Mr Tan noted that TPPL has been a long-time partner of SPH, which publishes The Business Times.

He said: "As we face challenges in the printing industry, this is a timely and strategic move to build up our business capabilities and offerings. By pooling together our expertise and resources, we are able to redefine our competitive edge as we continue to ensure quality and efficiency in our commercial printing services."

Purchase this article as republication.

