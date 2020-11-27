You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH to invest in digitalising media business, seek new recurring income

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 4:15 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) will continue to invest in the transformation of its media business in response to changing consumer habits, which have been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, SPH's chief executive Ng Yat Chung said: "We have not been spared from rapid changes disrupting the news media industry everywhere. Consumer habits are changing and they are increasingly moving to digital media."

Against this backdrop, SPH, which publishes The Business Times, has been recording a decline in both print advertising and print subscription revenue, which were traditionally its largest revenue drivers.

In response, SPH will further digitalise its media business in a bid to "rejuvenate, reinvent and reposition" its product offerings, said Mr Ng.

Earlier efforts have already translated to growth in digital circulation and digital advertising revenue over the last few years, along with efforts to stem the decline in print revenue.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

For instance, enhancements were made to news websites and apps. The news tablet campaign for its newspapers also yielded positive results, and SPH will soon roll out news tablets for magazines as well.

SPH has also improved data analytics to ramp up its subscriptions. Its new model is able to serve promotions to readers who are more likely to subscribe - this has led to a conversion rate three times higher than with the original model.

Investment in data analytics, meanwhile, offer insights that will help the firm design better campaigns.

Other digital initiatives include a new subscription e-shop and content management system to improve the productivity of editors and journalists in the newsroom. In addition, it can better identify subscribers most likely to terminate their subscription for early intervention.

Another area SPH will focus is in increasing its recurring income from the property segment, which includes the retail and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) businesses.

This income will be complemented by growth in the aged care and digital media businesses, the group had said in response to questions from shareholders as well as during the AGM.

SPH will also continue to manage its costs and balance sheet while seeking growth in defensive income producing assets, said Mr Ng.

All resolutions were passed during the AGM.

Shares of SPH were trading flat S$1.23 as at 3.57pm on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Biolidics jumps 22.6% on news of Covid-19 test kit distribution

SHARES in Catalist-listed Biolidics rallied for a third consecutive day on Friday, advancing more than 20 per cent...

Nov 27, 2020 04:04 PM
Transport

COE supply expected to drop 11% in Feb-April next year

SINGAPORE-BASED online car marketplace sgCarMart (SGCM) on Friday predicted that there will be 11 per cent fewer...

Nov 27, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases reported as of Friday noon, all of which are imported, with no new...

Nov 27, 2020 03:49 PM
Real Estate

Mitsui Fudosan offers US$1.2b to acquire Tokyo Dome

[TOKYO] Mitsui Fudosan announced a US$1.2 billion bid for Tokyo Dome, the operator of the landmark Japanese...

Nov 27, 2020 03:43 PM
Garage

Vickers Venture Partners leads US$13.2m Series B round in UK biopharma startup

VICKERS Venture Partners led the US$13.2 million Series B funding round in SiSaf, a UK-headquartered commercial-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

China's industrial profits rise 28.2% y-o-y in October

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for