SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% notes due 2030

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 8:26 AM
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will be issuing S$500 million notes at par, under its S$1 billion multi-currency debt issuance programme.
PHOTO: ST FILE

The 10-year notes will carry a coupon of 3.2 per cent per annum, the mainboard-listed group said on Wednesday evening. 

The notes are expected to be issued on Jan 22, 2020, and are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on, or about Jan 23. 

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrear, and the notes will mature on Jan 22, 2030.

Issuance proceeds will be used for SPH's general working capital, capital expenditure, and/or to refinance existing borrowings of the media group and its subsidiaries. It may also be used for corporate requirements, including acquisitions and investments. 

DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, and United Overseas Bank have been appointed as joint lead managers and bookrunners for this deal.

SPH, which publishes The Business Times, saw its shares close at S$2.12 on Wednesday, down two Singapore cents, or 0.9 per cent, before this announcement. 

