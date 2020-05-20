SPH to weather Covid-19 crisis, will benefit from investment in data collection

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) said in a business update on Tuesday that its "resilient finances" will withstand the impact of Covid-19.
This comes as it has a resilient balance sheet and takes on a "disciplined approach to capital allocation", with regular reviews of non...
