You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH's Q1 net profit down 6.3% as investment income falls

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT
SPH

Singapore

MEDIA and property group Singapore Press Holdings' net profit for the first quarter ended November fell 6.3 per cent to S$57.9 million from S$61.8 million a year ago, owing to a decline in investment income with last August's partial divestment of its treasury and investment portfolio.

"The divestment was timely as SPH locked in gains and avoided losses on the portfolio during the recent financial market turbulence," said SPH in its results announcements on Friday.

The group has said it will use the proceeds from the divestment to invest in yield-generating assets, chiefly in the property and digital business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Operating revenue came in marginally lower by 1.7 per cent at S$254.3 million from S$258.8 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter, on the back of lower print advertisement revenue.

This was however offset by contribution from the UK student accommodation portfolio acquired by SPH last September.

The absence of retrenchment costs over the period under review versus a year ago led to operating costs dipping 7 per cent to S$183.9 million. Accordingly, the group's operating profit rose 7.6 per cent to S$74.8 million.

Earnings per share stood at four Singapore cents, unchanged from a year ago. No dividend was recommended for the period, the same as a year ago.

Revenue for SPH's media business slipped 6.8 per cent to S$162.1 million; operating profit improved nearly 15 per cent mainly due to the absence of retrenchment costs recognised over the same quarter last year. Print ad revenue fell 7.2 per cent - the slowest rate of decline in four quarters: Display ads, which contribute the bulk of the revenue, declined marginally by 2.7 per cent; classified ads logged a sharp fall of 17.1 per cent, while newspaper ads slipped 7.2 per cent.

Digital ad revenue jumped 12.9 per cent, led by better performances from The Straits Times, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao, and efforts to improve offerings to advertisers.

SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung said: "The print side of the media business continues to experience headwinds, even as we grew revenue from the digital side of the business."

SPH said the media business continues to pursue various digital initiatives and new partnerships as it seeks to enhance the products and improve audience engagement with better use of data analytics.

Revenue from the property segment - SPH's largest profit segment and a steady one at that - rose 11.1 per cent to S$68 million. The segment recorded a 5.2 per cent jump in pretax profit, thanks to the initial contribution of S$3.2 million in net operating income from the UK student dormitory assets.

Mr Ng pointed out that the group has made progress in growing recurring income in the property segment, with the contribution of the UK student housing assets.

Plans to grow the assets to a "sizeable platform" are on track; SPH said it was actively reviewing an "extensive deal pipeline" with some deals in the advanced stage of negotiation.

"Demand for UK university education is expected to be sustained even after Brexit, as the UK is a popular destination for quality education for international students," said the company.

Revenue from the Others segment, including the aged care business, improved 2.6 per cent to S$24.2 million.

The counter closed unchanged at S$2.49 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

More PMEs from fintech, banking, finance get union representation

Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief

Yoma in Thai bond offering of 2.3b baht

Qian Hu's Q4 net profit falls 63.5%

Oxley shares add 7% on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_shoppingmall_1101.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Black Friday sales fail to keep Singapore retail growth positive in November 2018

friday.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_Mercure_110119_2 (1).jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: GSH Corp shares most heavily traded on SGX; down 3% after off-market transaction

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening