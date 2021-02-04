Spike in property agent commissions may draw greater scrutiny given its wider impact

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE'S physical property market has been resilient, but this has not been reflected in the share prices of the listed developers. Shares of CapitaLand and City Developments, two of the largest local players, have declined nearly 10 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, in the past year....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes