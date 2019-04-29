Spotlight on slew of economic data releases, earnings

Get our introductory offer at only
AFTER a full week of trading, the Singapore market has a four-day week of trading ahead, thanks to the Labour Day holiday on Wednesday.
Market watchers say that the local and regional markets in Asia will start the week taking cues from last Friday's strong session on Wall Street.
