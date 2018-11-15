ST Engg to raise debt for US$630m MRAS takeover

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engg) intends to tap the debt market for the US$630 million takeover of General Electric's MRA Systems LLC (MRAS), its executives said on announcing an increase in third-quarter profit for the conglomerate this year.
Chief financial
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg