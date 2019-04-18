You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering buys US aircraft part maker for US$506m

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 9:13 AM
UPDATED Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 9:58 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

DEFENCE contractor Singapore Technologies Engineering on Thursday completed its acquisition of an aircraft part maker for a net consideration of US$506 million (S$683 million) in cash.

Its US subsidiary Vision Technologies Aerospace Incorporated bought Maryland-based engine nacelle systems manufacturer MRA Systems, making the latter an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering. An engine nacelle is the casing that houses an aircraft engine, providing efficient aerodynamics during flight and thrust reversal capabilities.

The net consideration amount is subject to post-completion adjustments for debt-like items and working capital.

In an earlier announcement on Sept 13, 2018, the amount had been estimated to be at US$440 million after closing adjustments based on an aggregate purchase consideration of US$630 million before closing adjustments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ST Engineering had previously said that the acquisition would scale up its aerospace capabilities in the US by moving it into the original equipment manufacture of high-value nacelle parts, in a hunt for new growth areas to invest in.

The company, which is 51 per cent-owned by national investment firm Temasek Holdings, will conduct its annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon.

ST Engineering's Mainboard-listed shares closed at $3.86 on Wednesday, up one Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

Yorkshine looking for CEO candidate, independent directors; to publish FY19 results by end July

Ayondo gets statutory demand of payment for S$165,800; gets nod to delay FY2018 results, AGM

BreadTalk sets up S$500m multicurrency medium term note programme

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening