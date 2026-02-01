The unmanned aircraft can carry up to 100 kg and is planned to begin operation in 2028

The DrN-600 is powered by lithium polymer batteries and has a range of 70 to 100 km. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) launched its largest unmanned cargo aircraft to date at the media preview of the Singapore Airshow on Sunday (Feb 1), along with other products from its defence and urban solutions divisions.

The company has an existing series of smaller, lighter drones – or unmanned air systems (UAS) – under its DrN series of aircraft, but the DrN-600 is its largest to date.

The DrN-600 has a wingspan of around 8 m and a maximum take-off weight of 600 kg.

It can carry a maximum of 100 kg of cargo, which is loaded into a compartment that can fit standardised pallets. The aircraft is powered by lithium polymer batteries and has a range of 70 to 100 km.

It has been designed to boost the commercial usage of cargo drones as the company broadens its UAS development.

Co-developed with US-based electric-aircraft maker Air Inc, the DrN-600 will begin test flights later in the second quarter of 2026, with commercial operations planned to start in 2028.

Drone on

Up to 100 kg of cargo can be carried in standardised, front-loading pallets. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

Company representatives said the drone could be used for last-mile deliveries of critical supplies in remote areas or those lacking other transport infrastructure, such as islands or mountainous regions.

ST Engineering could also work with other partners to develop heavier UAS in future.

Globally, a number of manufacturers offer cargo drones but these do not typically offer more than a few hundred kilograms of cargo capacity. For example, Chinese drone company DJI has the Flycart 100, which can carry 100 kg externally and it has a range of around 12 km.

ST Engineering has been developing drones since 2018. In January, it partnered with Grab for a trial using drones to deliver food in Tanjong Rhu, across the Kallang River. ST Engineering also teamed up with Foodpanda to test drone delivery of food to ships offshore in 2020.

The mainboard-listed defence and aerospace company’s urban solutions and satcom division unveiled AGIL Fastpass, a contactless airport solution. The system uses an app to pre-load travellers’ information and utilises biometrics and artificial intelligence to reduce clearance times at security and customs checkpoints.

Its defence division announced Gemini-X, a data link system that bridges aircraft to ground force control networks, and the Manned-Unmanned Teaming Operating System, a command and control system that combines manned and unmanned vehicles.

The Singapore Airshow 2026 takes place from Feb 3-8 at the Changi Exhibition Centre, with trade days from Feb 3-6 and public days on Feb 7 and 8.