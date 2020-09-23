You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering dissolves inactive Saudi Arabia naval joint venture

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 5:47 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) has started liquidating a joint-venture company in Saudi Arabia, citing the unit's inactivity.

ST Engineering, which owns a one-third stake in ZHR Marine through its VT Halter Marine subsidiary, said on Wednesday that shareholders have agreed to dissolve the company as it "has no outstanding active programmes".

ZHR Marine was set up with Raytheon and Saudi Arabia's Zamil Group to bid for projects under the Royal Saudi Naval Force Eastern Fleet Modernisation Programme and pursue naval modernisation programmes in the Middle East.

The joint-venture company had an issued and paid-up capital of 3 million riyals (S$1.08 million).

ST Engineering added that the liquidation exercise is not expected to materially affect its consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year.

The counter closed up by S$0.03 or 0.89 per cent at S$3.41 before the news.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Keppel, DBS ink deal to work on 5G and other digital business solutions for clients

NutryFarm gets SGX query after share price doubles

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Eagle Hospitality Trust to scrap all master leases after 'multitude of defaults'

IMDA partners DBS, OCBC, UOB on e-invoicing through banking solutions

Elite Commercial Reit sees rising demand for UK properties on tenant's hiring plans

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 05:34 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9....

Sep 23, 2020 05:33 PM
Government & Economy

CDCs vital in times of crisis, says PM Lee at swearing-in of mayors

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has commended Singapore's Community Development Councils (CDCs) for promptly helping...

Sep 23, 2020 05:24 PM
SME

vCargo Cloud launches platform to digitalise global trade, improve SME access

TRADE and logistics solutions provider vCargo Cloud on Wednesday launched a digital trade platform called GUUD,...

Sep 23, 2020 05:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel, DBS ink deal to work on 5G and other digital business solutions for clients

SINGAPORE blue chips Keppel Corp and DBS will jointly explore new digital opportunities to meet customers' and...

Sep 23, 2020 05:13 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan to move 200b euros of assets to Germany in Brexit shift

[FRANKFURT] JPMorgan Chase & Co is moving about 200 billion euros (S$320.06 billion) from the UK to Frankfurt as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.