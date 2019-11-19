You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering divests stake in Australia pilot training units for S$9.3m

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 8:20 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Tuesday said it has divested its pilot training business in Australia for S$9.3 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis to Regional Express Holdings.

This was done through the sale of its entire stake in Aviation Training Academy Australia (ATAA) and ST Aerospace Academy (Australia) (STAA(A)), which will cease to be subsidiaries of the group.

The divestment is part of its "ongoing efforts to optimise its business portfolio", the mainboard-listed integrated engineering group said in a regulatory filing. It was arrived at after taking into account current market conditions and the financial positions of ATAA and STAA(A).

ST Engineering added that the net asset values of ATAA and STAA(A) as at Oct 31, are about S$5.3m and S$3.0m respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Buyer Regional Express is an Australian regional airline which operates some 1,500 weekly flights to 60 destinations throughout all states in Australia. Its parent, Rex Group, also consists of units Pel-Air Aviation, an air freight, aeromedical and charter operator, and the Australian Airline Pilot Academy.

SEE ALSO

LTA to deploy 60 electric buses by ST Engineering, Chinese firms next year

ST Engineering said the divestment is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the group for the current financial year.

The counter closed at S$4.20 on Monday, down one Singapore cent or 0.2 per cent.

Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare COO resigns

Dark clouds ahead for Singapore banks after robust Q3 earnings

HK dividends hold up as China firms stay robust

Frasers Property takes prudent stance in Singapore residential market

Yangzijiang climbs 8% after CEO says chairman will soon return

SGX bags excellence award for second straight year

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Snapchat checks for deception in political ads

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snap on Monday confirmed that it checks political ads at Snapchat to make sure they are not...

Nov 19, 2019 08:25 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare COO resigns

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) on Monday night announced that its chief operating officer (COO), Dr ...

Nov 19, 2019 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Tillerson says Trump actions 'wrong' if proven

[WASHINGTON] Former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has criticised alleged actions that have triggered an...

Nov 19, 2019 08:22 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower with eyes on US-China trade talks

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors warily watched the latest developments in the US-China...

Nov 19, 2019 08:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong violence is trickling into portfolios outside Asia

[LONDON] Investors may be divided on the scope of the threat posed by escalating protests in Hong Kong, but there's...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly