ST Engineering expects FY2020 revenue to fall 5-15%

Singapore
SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Friday said it expects its revenue for the full year ending Dec 31, 2020 to be between 5 per cent and 15 per cent lower compared to fiscal 2019.
The company was providing a business update to investors for its first...
