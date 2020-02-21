You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering JV to sell 30 aircraft engines

Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 9:08 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

TOTAL Engine Asset Management (TEAM), an engine leasing joint venture of ST Engineer’s aerospace arm, has inked agreements to sell 30 aircraft engines using a securitisation structure.

This sale will enable the group to free up capital for future investments, including aircraft engines, and to reduce TEAM’s capital employed, ST Engineering said on Friday morning.

The diversified portfolio of 30 engines power primarily narrowbody aircraft leased to 13 airlines across 11 countries with a weighted average remaining lease term of about six years.

The securitisation structure includes about US$257 million of fixed-rate notes offered in three tranches, and the placement of equity notes.

The secured notes to be issued by TEAM are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers.

SEE ALSO

Budget 2020: Boon for some, muted impact for most listed firms

TEAM is expected to retain 10 per cent of the equity notes, while an affiliate of Marubeni Corporation as well as one or more other investors will purchase the balance.

Lim Serh Ghee, president of ST Engineering’s aerospace sector, said the sale will be a “major milestone” for its engine leasing business.

“It will allow us to lower our capital requirements for continued engine investments, while retaining TEAM’s asset manager role to create value for lessors through our innovative asset management solutions.”

This is ST Engineering’s first securitisation transaction. The group will continue to scale up its engine leasing business, one of the growth areas for its aerospace arm.

TEAM was set up in 2011 as a 50:50 JV with Marubeni Corporation.

Shares of ST Engineering ended trading at S$4.27 on Thursday, down S$0.04 or 0.9 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 21, 2020 09:14 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, Sembcorp, DBS, Wilmar, Hongkong Land, ComfortDelGro, StarHub

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Feb 21, 2020 09:02 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp sinks into the red with S$15m Q4 loss

SEMBCORP Industries sank into the red with a net loss of S$15 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019,...

Feb 21, 2020 08:47 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's factory activity shrinks at fastest pace since 2012 on coronavirus jolt

[TOKYO] Japan's factory activity suffered its steepest contraction in seven years in February, as the widening...

Feb 21, 2020 08:38 AM
Transport

Asia-Pacific airlines could lose US$27.8b to coronavirus: IATA

[PARIS] Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined US$27.8 billion of revenue this year...

Feb 21, 2020 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

125.4m new units in Prime US Reit to begin trading on Feb 21

ABOUT 125.4 million new units in Prime US Reit will start trading on the Singapore bourse at 9am on Friday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly