ST Engineering nabs US Coast Guard shipbuilding job worth up to US$1.94b

Singapore
ST Engineering announced on Wednesday that its US shipbuilding business, VT Halter Marine, had won a US$745.9 million contract from the US Navy to design and build a heavy polar icebreaker for the US Coast Guard.
The contract includes options for two additional ships
