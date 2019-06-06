ST Engineering, Nokia to cross-sell in key tech areas like 5G, IoT

MAINBOARD-LISTED ST Engineering and Finnish telecom firm Nokia have entered into a partnership agreement to cross-sell their solutions - including in key areas like 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), analytics and automation - to their Asia-Pacific customers.

This joint solution portfolio will place both companies in a better position to pursue untapped business opportunities, while customers benefit from a comprehensive set of technology and connectivity solutions, ST Engineering said in a media statement on Thursday.

ST Engineering will resell Nokia’s internet protocol (IP), optical networking and wireless broadband solutions – such as 5G, last-mile connectivity and analytics.

In turn, Nokia will incorporate ST Engineering’s Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and cybersecurity solutions into its global project offerings.

The partnership covers markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

There are plans to expand the joint portfolio beyond the Asia-Pacific region in the future, ST Engineering said.

Shares of ST Engineering were trading down two Singapore cents or 0.5 per cent at S$3.98 as at 11.02am on Thursday.