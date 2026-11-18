The defence and tech firm will assess the bank’s readiness for quantum computing, and develop a road map

OCBC will use ST Engineering’s quantum readiness platform to assess its exposure and plan its transition to post-quantum cryptography. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] ST Engineering announced a quantum-enabled financial infrastructure pilot with OCBC on Wednesday (Nov 18).

This pilot is part of the Q-Finex quantum testbed platform with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Global Finance & Technology Network.

It lets ST Engineering use its quantum computing and cybersecurity capabilities to address opportunities and risks from quantum technologies.

“As quantum technologies mature, businesses will need to manage emerging risks, identify opportunities and create value in new ways,” said Tan Bin Ru, president, enterprise (digital) at ST Engineering.

Part of the pilot includes ST Engineering’s post-quantum cryptography readiness platform, Quantizant. The platform helps organisations understand their exposure and plan for a transition to encryption that is quantum-safe and supports compliance.

Quantizant will be used to assess OCBC’s quantum readiness and develop a road map for a transition to quantum-safe encryption.