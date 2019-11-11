You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering Q3 profit rises 3.4% to S$139.1m

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 8:15 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) posted a 3.4 per cent rise in net profit to S$139.1 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from S$134.6 million a year ago.

This was on the back of higher earnings for its aerospace, electronics and marine sectors. 

If not for the arbitration outcome for the Hornbeck Offshore Services claim, net profit would have been 12 per cent higher year-on-year at S$150.3 million, the integrated engineering group said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Earnings per share rose to 4.46 Singapore cents for the quarter, from 4.32 cents a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for Q3 rose 27.2 per cent to S$2.07 billion, from S$1.63 billion a year ago, with commercial sales contributing 75 per cent or S$1.6 billion of revenue, and defence sales accounting for 25 per cent or S$500 million.

SEE ALSO

ST Engineering taps emerging tech to build smarter cities

No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago.

ST Engineering chief executive Vincent Chong said the group’s core business "remains strong" and its robust order book of S$15.9 billion continues to provide revenue visibility for the next few years.

"Amidst the trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties which continue to weigh on the global economy, we continue to pursue growth areas, build capabilities, and integrate MRAS, Newtec and Glowlink into the group," he added.

Shares of ST Engineering closed at S$4.12 on Friday, down one Singapore cent or 0.2 per cent, before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

DBS Q3 profit climbs 15% to S$1.6b, beats estimates

US stocks likely to rise to new highs as long as tariffs do not

Top Global develops hospitality tech

Auditors for Tee International and Hatten Land issue disclaimers

Corporate digest

When should companies issue profit warnings?

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest: live broadcast

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong police officer shot at least one protester in the chest on Monday morning during clashes...

Nov 11, 2019 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on trade hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, helped by rallies on Wall Street amid increasing optimism over the US-...

Nov 11, 2019 08:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore considering extending fintech funding beyond 2020: MAS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank is poised to extend funding for financial-technology initiatives because the...

Nov 11, 2019 08:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan's SBI Holdings, Fukushima Bank to form capital tie-up: NHK

[TOKYO] Japanese internet banking giant SBI Holdings and Fukushima Bank will form a capital and strategic tie-up...

Nov 11, 2019 08:03 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Sept core machinery orders fall 2.9% month-on-month: government

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders fell 2.9 per cent in September from the previous month, down for a third...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly