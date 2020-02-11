You are here

ST Engineering secures nacelle maintenance contract from Qantas

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 11:19 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ST Engineering on Tuesday said its aerospace arm has secured a five-year nacelle maintenance contract from Australia's flag carrier Qantas Airways.

Under the agreement, ST Engineering will provide nacelle maintenance services to the airline's Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A330 fleet, starting from this year.

ST Engineering provides after-market services and original equipment manufacturing for aircraft engine nacelles, or external casings, and has a network of distribution centres, satellite stores and repair shops around the world.

It has a nacelle maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Stockholm that covers a wide range of engine nacelles, as well as a facility in Middle River, Maryland in the US that designs and produces thrust reversers, engine nacelle components and other aerostructures.

Starting in early 2020, the Middle River facility will be able to provide nacelle component maintenance services, allowing customers to enjoy integrated solutions in both manufacturing and aftermarket care for a range of nacelle systems under one roof.

"ST Engineering takes pride in being a provider of comprehensive MRO solutions that cover practically the entire aircraft, from airframe and engines to its various components," said Lim Serh Ghee, president of ST Engineering’s aerospace sector.

"As we continue to build on our capabilities which now includes nacelle design and manufacturing, we hope to provide even greater support and value through integrated solutions for nacelles to our customers."

ST Engineering shares were trading at S$4.20 as at 11.08am on Tuesday, up S$0.04 or 0.96 per cent.

