ST Engineering shares fall as much as 4.7% after reporting softer Q2 orders

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The counter pares some losses to close at S$10.20, still down by 1.2%

ST Engineering secures S$2.9 billion in new contracts in Q2 2026, 38.3% down from S$4.7 billion in Q2 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of ST Engineering fell as much as 4.7 per cent on Tuesday (Aug 11) after the company reported a year-on-year drop in second-quarter order wins.

The defence and engineering group on Friday said it secured S$2.9 billion in new contracts in Q2 2026. This was a 38.3 per cent drop from its S$4.7 billion worth of orders in the corresponding period last year.

Its 2026 order total stemmed from S$1.2 billion in the commercial aerospace segment, S$1.2 billion in the defence and public security segment and S$500 million in the urban solutions and satcom segment. This was down from S$1.5 billion, S$1.5 billion and S$1.7 billion, respectively.

The counter fell to as low as S$9.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading on Tuesday, retreating S$0.49. About 2.6 million securities had changed hands by then. As at midday, it had pared some losses to be 2.4 per cent or S$0.25 down at S$10.07. It later ended the session 1.2 per cent or S$0.12 down at S$10.20.

“The timing of contract completions may have had a hand in the performance as management has indicated that underlying demand and customer negotiations remain healthy,” said Citi analyst Luis Hilado on Friday.

While the brokerage acknowledged near-term risks such as labour shortages, cost inflation and integration risks for ST Engineering, it took a positive view that a “healthy base of contracts to win” could provide economies of scale that offset these risks.

“We believe the steady and predictable growth in the current uncertain market conditions will drive it above its mean valuation,” said Hilado’s note, which had a target price of S$10.65.

Singapore’s High Court on Friday also rejected a bid to bring unit ST Engineering Aerospace Systems into a trademark infringement suit over allegedly counterfeit components supplied for use in Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft.