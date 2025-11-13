The Business Times
ST Engineering shares jump as much as 4.2% on revenue increase, special dividend

Its nine-month revenue rises 9% to S$9.1 billion

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Nov 13, 2025 · 09:35 AM
    • The group reports strong performances across all its three business segments in the nine months ended September. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of ST Engineering jumped as much as 4.2 per cent on Thursday (Nov 13) after an increase in its nine-month revenue.

    The counter climbed S$0.35 to S$8.64 as at 9.13 am, after it reported on Wednesday a 9 per cent rise in revenue to S$9.1 billion for the nine months ended Sep 30.

    ST Engineering’s shares had closed at S$8.29 before the results were announced.

    The group had strong performances across all its three business segments, with the revenue increasing despite an impairment of S$667 million for iDirect Group, its satellite communications technology subsidiary.

    The company also proposed a special dividend of S$0.05 per share in light of cash proceeds from recent divestments.

