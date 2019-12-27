You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering shuts Brazil unit

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 10:15 AM
UPDATED Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 10:52 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Thursday said that VT Systems Participações Ltda, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, Inc in Brazil, has been closed as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline the group's corporate structure.

ST Engineering did not disclose the nature of this unit's business. 

The exercise is not expected to have any material impact on ST Engineering's consolidated net tangible asset per share, and earnings per share for the current financial year, the group said. 

In June this year, VT Systems announced that it has changed its legal name from Vision Technologies Systems, Inc to ST Engineering North America, Inc. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ST Engineering North America is the US headquarters of mainboard-listed ST Engineering.

SEE ALSO

Maybank Kim Eng stays positive on aviation services firms with SATS as top pick

Located in Alexandria, Virgina, ST Engineering North America has 15 operating units employing about 5,000 employees across 17 cities, as at June this year. 

Its business cuts across the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors, including aircraft repair, satellite-based IP communications technology, weapons systems, road construction equipment, as well as ship design.

As at 10.43am on Friday, ST Engineering shares were trading at S$3.94, up 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent. 

Companies & Markets

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.07%

Stocks to watch: MLT, Yanlord, UE, UOB, EC World Reit, Second Chance Properties, Dyna-Mac

Ocean Sky: Buying Melbourne office block will not change risk profile

SGX RegCo seeks to revise listing rules for more power, enforcement

What should investors do in 2020?

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 10:18 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street higher; New Zealand down

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose slightly on Friday in light year-end holiday trade, tracking Wall Street's gains...

Dec 27, 2019 10:09 AM
Companies & Markets

United Engineers loses free float, to delist after Yanlord offer closes

UNITED Engineers (UE) on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of...

Dec 27, 2019 09:50 AM
Government & Economy

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% y-o-y

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms in November grew 5.4 per cent from a year earlier to 593.9 billion...

Dec 27, 2019 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Friday after the Christmas break, following more record finishes on...

Dec 27, 2019 09:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.07%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking record gains in the US. The Straits Times Index gained 0.07 per...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly