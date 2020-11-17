You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 9:13 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED ST Engineering will be reorganised into two main clusters from the new year - Commercial, and Defence & Public Security, which replace the sector-structure of aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine.

The change in structure was announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, which ST Engineering said will position the group for its next phase of growth, and propel it towards becoming a global technology, defence and engineering powerhouse.

The Commercial cluster will drive the group's international growth in commercial aerospace, urban solutions and satellite communications. This cluster combines into one integral unit the group's smart-city technologies and capabilities, which now reside in the four sectors.

The commercial aerospace team will continue to drive long-term growth of the aerospace businesses in aero structures and systems, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and aviation-asset management. Urban solutions and satellite communications teams will drive the group's smart-city business growth, said ST Engineering.

The Defence & Public cluster will integrate capabilities in digital systems and cyber, land systems, marine and defence aerospace. This cluster will focus on serving the evolving needs of its customers in defence and public security, and in critical infrastructure segments. It will also continue to pursue growth in international defence, and public safety and security businesses.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Vincent Chong, chief executive of ST Engineering said: "The environment today is one where technological advancements and shifting customer demands are catalysing disruptive business models and rapidly transforming the competitive landscape. The time is now right for us to create a sharper and more agile organisation that will be highly attuned and responsive to our customers' needs in the new world."

The change in organisation will be reflected in its financial results for the first half-year to June 2021, with financial reporting to be based on the new operating segments.

However, it is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year, the company said.

The counter rose two cents to S$3.80 on Tuesday, before this announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

LCT Holdings to delist as privatisation bid succeeds

Singapore Paincare to issue 18m shares to Sian Chay Medical Institution

Pacific Radiance applies for extension of moratoria

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 08:48 PM
Companies & Markets

LCT Holdings to delist as privatisation bid succeeds

MAINBOARD-LISTED LCT Holdings is set to delist after a successful privatisation bid by co-founder Du Junhong.

Nov 17, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Paincare to issue 18m shares to Sian Chay Medical Institution

CATALIST-listed pain-care medical services group, Singapore Paincare Holdings (SPCH) will issue 18 million new...

Nov 17, 2020 08:18 PM
Transport

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reviewing India investment, hints at possible exit

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group has given its strongest indication to date that it...

Nov 17, 2020 08:10 PM
Transport

AirAsia Japan files for bankruptcy

[TOKYO] AirAsia Japan has filed for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court after flagging last month it would...

Nov 17, 2020 07:40 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore CEO to oversee some Asean markets in new organisation structure

STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for