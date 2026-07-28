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ST Engineering unit bags S$840 million contract for Taiwanese rail line

The project is expected to start in Q4 this year and will be delivered over eight years

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Benicia Tan

Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 10:55 PM
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    • ST Engineering says it will lead overall project management and systems integration for the Taoyuan MRT Brown Line in Taiwan.
    • ST Engineering says it will lead overall project management and systems integration for the Taoyuan MRT Brown Line in Taiwan. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The urban solutions business of ST Engineering has secured an S$840 million rail services contract for the Taoyuan MRT Brown Line in Taiwan.

    The group said on Tuesday (Jul 28) that the project is expected to commence in Q4 this year and will be delivered over eight years. The 11.4 km rail route threads through seven stations and will connect Taoyuan city to the Greater Taipei area.

    Under the contract, ST Engineering said it will lead overall project management and systems integration. It will also be responsible for the delivery of key project components, including the signalling system, track works and bulk substation building civil works.

    Hyundai Rotem will provide the rolling stock and power supply system.

    Gareth Tang, president of ST Engineering Urban Solutions, noted the increasing demand among transport agencies for partners who can “seamlessly integrate technologies and systems while managing large-scale project delivery”.

    The group has delivered more than 200 rail projects in 50 cities, including in Taiwan, for more than 30 years.

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    Shares of ST Engineering closed 0.6 per cent or S$0.06 lower at S$10.53 on Tuesday, before the news.

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