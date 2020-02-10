You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 1:39 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

FRA_1294P.jpg
ST Engineering, Airbus and their joint venture have completed the first post-conversion flight test of the prototype A321P2F unit (pictured).
PHOTO: ST ENGINEERING

ST Engineering said on Monday that it has secured two new orders for the A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft conversion from US-based aircraft leasing company BBAM.

The A321P2F programme is a joint solution offered by ST Engineering, Airbus and their joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), to convert passenger aircraft into freighters. ST Engineering is responsible for the engineering development phase.

BBAM signed a general terms agreement in December 2019 for several A321P2F conversions.

The first unit for BBAM was inducted in January this year for conversion at ST Engineering's facility in Singapore, while the second unit's conversion will start in March.

In addition, Keystone Holdings, an ST Engineering aircraft-leasing joint venture, has signed a letter of intent with Australia's flag carrier Qantas Airways to convert and lease an aircraft under the A321P2F programme. This aircraft is currently on lease for passenger service to Qantas Group. After conversion at ST Engineering's facility in Singapore, it is slated for delivery in end 2021.

SEE ALSO

ST Engineering to showcase wide range of capabilities

Other milestones announced on Monday for the conversion programme include a successful first test flight conducted last month for the prototype unit.

The prototype unit had been converted at ST Engineering's Singapore facility. It will be redelivered to launch customer Vallair, a Luxembourg-based company that provides support for mature aircraft, engines and major components.

After the completion of more flight tests, the next milestone for the A321P2F programme will be to obtain the supplemental type certificate from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. This is estimated to be issued by the end of Q1 2020, ST Engineering said.

Lim Serh Ghee, president of ST Engineering's aerospace sector, said: "After our A321P2F unit receives certification and starts operating, we expect our programme to gain greater traction, joining our pool of Airbus P2F platforms to provide the global air cargo market with cost and fuel-efficient freighter options."

In another media statement on Monday, ST Engineering announced that its aerospace arm has secured a three-year airframe heavy maintenance contract from a major North American airline.

ST Engineering will provide heavy maintenance support for the North American airline's fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft at ST Engineering's facility in San Antonio, Texas.

The first aircraft under this three-year contract has been inducted and redelivered in January this year.

Separately, in a third media statement, ST Engineering also said it will collaborate with Norway-based maritime industry group Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS), to develop and test solutions for unmanned aircraft systems operations for shore-to-ship parcel deliveries in Singapore. The solutions will enable drones to be operated beyond the pilot's visual line of sight.

As part of the tie-up with WSS, ST Engineering will provide a suite of flight tests and technology development services for system integration and solution prototyping.

Shares of ST Engineering were trading at S$4.16 as at 1.36pm on Monday, up S$0.05 or 1.2 per cent.

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Monday afternoon, as concerns over the novel coronavirus...

Feb 10, 2020 01:23 PM
Consumer

Sommeliers on the march as Trump tariffs threaten Chianti, Rosé

[WASHINGTON] Sommeliers, wine importers and restaurateurs are taking to the streets of Washington on Sunday with a...

Feb 10, 2020 01:12 PM
Life & Culture

Oscar winners in main categories

[HOLLYWOOD, United States]Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out...

Feb 10, 2020 01:08 PM
Life & Culture

South Koreans celebrate as "Parasite" snags historic wins at Oscars

[SEOUL] South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first...

Feb 10, 2020 12:21 PM
Technology

Virus outbreak to hit Asia's semiconductor industry in Feb and March: Citi

ALTHOUGH the Asian semiconductor industry has shown signs of a strong recovery for much of the past quarter, this...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly