ST Engineering wins S$54m contract to supply 111 double-deck public buses

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 2:13 PM

[SINGAPORE] Local firm ST Engineering Land Systems has won a S$54 million contract to supply 111 double-deck Euro 6 diesel buses.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), which announced this on Wednesday, said that the buses will also include a passenger information display system, which will provide information such as upcoming stops.

The purchase of these buses - which will be introduced here progressively between 2019 and 2020 - is part of LTA's efforts to replace its ageing fleet with cleaner and more efficient buses.

Since the beginning of this year, all new diesel buses registered here must meet the Euro 6 standards, a set of vehicular emissions standards defined by European Union directives.

In a statement, the LTA said participating bidders were evaluated on aspects such as their relevant experience, track records, technical capabilities and compliance with local regulations, adding ST Engineering Land Systems had submitted "a high quality proposal with the best value for money".

"The company has a strong track record, with their buses forming about one quarter of the entire public bus fleet currently in Singapore," it said.

In October last year (2017), Volvo was awarded a $30 million contract to provide the LTA with 50 diesel-hybrid buses, as part of the authority's efforts to build a cleaner bus fleet.

