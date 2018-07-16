ST Engineering's aerospace sector wins S$510m of new deals in Q2

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Monday announced that its aerospace sector has secured new contracts worth about S$510 million in the second quarter of 2018 for services ranging from heavy maintenance to engine wash and aircraft interior reconfiguration.

The heavy maintenance contracts include an agreement to support a cargo airline in servicing its Boeing 767-300s, while the new engine wash contracts will see ST Engineering expanding its trademarked EcoPower® service to three new cities in Europe - Berlin, Milan and Geneva.

The aerospace sector redelivered 769 aircraft for airframe maintenance and modification work in Q2. Additionally, 10,393 components, 38 landing gears and 47 engines were processed, while 2,392 engine washes were conducted.

ST Engineering said it also grew its maintenance, repair and overhaul network with the opening of a new facility in Pensacola, Florida, US in June, which at steady state can add another 600,000 labour hours to its global airframe maintenance capacity.

The new facility is equipped to carry out heavy and line maintenance, as well as aircraft modification work.

In Europe, ST Engineering expanded its capacity in composite panel manufacturing with the opening of a second plant in Kodersdorf, Saxony, Germany. The new facility can produce about 200,000 panels per year, boosting the overall production capacity by approximately 50 per cent. It will augment the existing plant in Dresden, Saxony to help meet the rising demand for cabin interior components such as floor panels and cargo compartment linings.

Separately, ST Engineering also announced that it had on Monday completed its early redemption of the US$500 million 4.8 per cent notes due 2019, issued under its US$1.2 billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme.