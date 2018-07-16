You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering's aerospace sector wins S$510m of new deals in Q2

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 9:15 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Monday announced that its aerospace sector has secured new contracts worth about S$510 million in the second quarter of 2018 for services ranging from heavy maintenance to engine wash and aircraft interior reconfiguration.

The heavy maintenance contracts include an agreement to support a cargo airline in servicing its Boeing 767-300s, while the new engine wash contracts will see ST Engineering expanding its trademarked EcoPower® service to three new cities in Europe - Berlin, Milan and Geneva.

The aerospace sector redelivered 769 aircraft for airframe maintenance and modification work in Q2. Additionally, 10,393 components, 38 landing gears and 47 engines were processed, while 2,392 engine washes were conducted.

ST Engineering said it also grew its maintenance, repair and overhaul network with the opening of a new facility in Pensacola, Florida, US in June, which at steady state can add another 600,000 labour hours to its global airframe maintenance capacity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new facility is equipped to carry out heavy and line maintenance, as well as aircraft modification work.

In Europe, ST Engineering expanded its capacity in composite panel manufacturing with the opening of a second plant in Kodersdorf, Saxony, Germany. The new facility can produce about 200,000 panels per year, boosting the overall production capacity by approximately 50 per cent. It will augment the existing plant in Dresden, Saxony to help meet the rising demand for cabin interior components such as floor panels and cargo compartment linings.

Separately, ST Engineering also announced that it had on Monday completed its early redemption of the US$500 million 4.8 per cent notes due 2019, issued under its US$1.2 billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
5 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CONDO_160718_85.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May

BP_CONDO_160718_85.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Health to offer Shield plan, will cover 3 pre-existing illnesses

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening