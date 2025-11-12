ST journalist wins Financial Story of the Year award

It is the third time that ST senior correspondent Angela Tan has been recognised at the annual Sias Investors’ Choice Awards. PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI, ST

Angela Tan recognised for scoop on Kwek family feud; Lianhe Zaobao, CNA938, The Edge Singapore also bag awards

[SINGAPORE] Senior business correspondent Angela Tan has bagged the Financial Story of the Year award for breaking the news of the public feud between City Developments Ltd executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng and his son, group chief executive Sherman Kwek, over alleged governance lapses and an attempted board coup.

It is the third time that Tan has been recognised by the investor body at the annual Sias Investors’ Choice Awards (Sias), having won the Financial Journalist of the Year award in 2018 and 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong was the guest of honour at the 2025 event held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on Nov 11.

Tan, who received the award from Singapore Exchange chief executive Loh Boon Chye and Sias chief executive David Gerald, said she was honoured that her work was recognised by Sias.

“I am grateful for the validation of all the late nights and stress... I would like to commend the careful editorial judgment and professionalism the editors showed when clearing my stories, often under pressure,” she said.

“Breaking the stories wasn’t easy given the sensitive nature of the subject and family relationships, but the public had to be informed – the feud exposed serious governance lapses.”

The Straits Times editor Jaime Ho noted that Tan is one of the English daily’s “most seasoned reporters, with deep contacts and a keen eye on developments”.

“Even as shareholders were trying to make sense of a cancelled financial results briefing and request for trading halt, she had put together the story of the behind-the-scenes drama at CDL and stayed on top of developments in the ensuing days,” he said.

“We are thrilled that her solid work helped ST stay ahead of the competition, and that it has been recognised with this award.”

Tan was among six individuals and 38 corporates to win awards across seven categories.

Lianhe Zaobao business journalist Thomas Li Tao, also from SPH Media Trust, won the Most Promising Journalist of the Year award.

Journalists from other media organisations were also recognised for their work. CNA938 presenter and senior producer Andrea Heng received the Investor Education Journalist of the Year award, while The Edge Singapore associate editor Jovi Ho was named Financial Journalist of the Year.

Gerald said informed investors “form the bedrock” of a resilient financial market.

“As companies embrace sustainability and technological transformation, these awards highlight those who not only deliver strong performance but also uphold the highest standards of ethics and responsibility,” he said. THE STRAITS TIMES