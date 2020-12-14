Stamford Land deputy executive chairman retires

STAMFORD Land Corporation's deputy executive chairman and director, Ow Cheo Guan, has retired, the mainboard-listed hotel operator said on Monday.

Mr Ow, 72, is the brother of Stamford Land's executive chairman Ow Chio Kiat, and uncle to Ow Yew Heng, the group's executive director and CEO.

He has a direct interest of 3.73 million ordinary shares, representing 0.48 per cent, in the group and an indirect interest of 26.4 million shares, representing 3.37 per cent.

Shares of Stamford Land closed up 4.76 per cent at S$0.33 on Monday.