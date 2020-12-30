You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Land to sell Perth commercial development for A$67.8m

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 10:46 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Stamford Green - fka Dynons Plaza - Stamford Land website 2.JPG
Stamford Land does not have to obtain prior shareholders' approval for the sale of Stamford Green (pictured), as SGX has granted it a waiver subject to conditions.
PHOTO: STAMFORD LAND

STAMFORD Land Corporation will be divesting Stamford Green, a Grade A commercial development in Perth for A$67.8 million (S$68.3 million).

Formerly known as Dynons Plaza, the property comprises a 14-storey office building and three adjacent heritage premises.

It has been vacant since Chevron's lease expired in April 2020, said Stamford Land on Wednesday.

This was due to poor leasing conditions and high vacancy in the Perth central business district, further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic in the beginning of the year, the luxury property developer added.

The trustee of Dynons Perth (2010) Trust, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamford Land, has signed the contract for the deal with buyer Redhill Partners Investment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The contract is subject to the buyer obtaining approval from the foreign investment review board, among other things.

Stamford Land does not have to obtain prior shareholders' approval for the deal, as the Singapore Exchange has granted it a waiver from this requirement, subject to several conditions.

One reason its board of directors sought the waiver was that some shareholders including Stamford Land executive chairman Ow Chio Kiat, who hold a combined 50.1 per cent stake, will vote in favour of the divestment if a general meeting was required to approve the deal.

Stamford Land will have to submit an undertaking that Mr Ow and these other shareholders intend to vote in favour, and that they will not dispose of their shares till then.

Furthermore, the proposed divestment is time-sensitive and needs to be expedited so as to allow the company to avoid incurring significant costs and expenses, the board added.

It also believes the sale of the property, a non-core asset of Stamford Land, will not cause a change in the risk profile of the company, and is in the commercial interest of the company.

The group plans to reinvest the net sale proceeds into any future opportunities.

No valuation was carried out in connection with the divestment due to the time-sensitive nature of the transaction, Stamford Land said.

However, the sale price and the property's rental income - for the period from the development completion date till its divestment - is already more than 90 per cent over the inital investment outlay by the group, Stamford Land noted.

Stamford Green is located at 905-919 Hay Street, at the western end of Perth's central business district, in the state of Western Australia.

Shares of mainboard-listed Stamford Land rose 1.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to trade at 32 cents as at 10.33am on Wednesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras receives 232.6m reais in Vitol corruption settlement

[BRASILIA] Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said that it had received 232.6 million reais (S$59.1 million)...

Dec 30, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open lower on last trading day of year

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, their last trading day of the year, as investors locked in profits...

Dec 30, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares rose at the open on Wednesday in anticipation of the signing of the post-Brexit trade deal between...

Dec 30, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Shares pause recent rally; euro near 2.5-year high

[NEW YORK] Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as investors cashed in on a recent rally, while the euro flirted with...

Dec 30, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks slip on Wednesday morning

MALAYSIA share prices started [DAY]Wednesday on slightly weaker ground, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

XRP cryptocurrency tumbles as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading

Defying Trump, McConnell delays vote on US$2,000 cheques and opposes defence veto

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

US: Wall Street dips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for