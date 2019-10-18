You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Land unit wins appeal in Australia for development consent

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - 6:07 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

STAMFORD Property Services, a unit of Stamford Land, has won an appeal against a firm that objected to the Mainboard-listed company's application for consent to redevelop a site. 

Stamford had applied for development consent to redevelop its site at 93 Macquarie St in Sydney, Australia, where its Sir Stamford at Circular Quay hotel is located. 

The objecting firm, Mulpha Australia, started legal proceedings in the Land and Environment Court where it sought judicial review of the actions of the Central Sydney Planning Committee (CSPC) and the Heritage Council. 

The primary judge had ruled in favour of Mulpha and ordered that the CSPC be prohibited from determining Stamford's development application pending a lawful decision from the Heritage Council. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The judge then ordered the Heritage Council to provide the Sydney City Council a lawful decision, including whether or not it will grant an approval. 

With Stamford's appeal, the court overturned the primary judge's decision. As such, the Heritage Council's approval was not required for the rest of the development, other than the site and curtilage of the Old Health Department Building. 

The Court of Appeal ordered that Mulpha pay Stamford's costs for the proceedings in both courts, estimated to be more than A$320,000 (S$298,660). Stamford's application for development consent is now before the Sydney City Council.

Shares of Stamford Land closed at S$0.49 on Friday, up S$0.005.

Companies & Markets

Pine Capital, Advance Capital Partners, Tan Choon Wee reach settlement

Innopac Q4 loss widens to S$2.1m on rising costs

International Cement Group gets 6-month extension to exit SGX watch list

Q&M Dental opens Singapore's first private dentistry college, launches scholarships

Four new industry trials rolled out for 5G

SPH posts 23% drop in earnings, to trim 5% staff from media group

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly