Situated in Plentong, the 7,500 sq ft store is the company’s third retail location in Malaysia

The Johor Bahru store is also the first of the group’s outlets to operate seven days a week. PHOTO: STAMFORD TYRES

[JOHOR BAHRU] Automotive accessory and tyre company Stamford Tyres opened its first retail location in Johor Bahru on Saturday (Jan 17).

Named the Plentong Johor Flagship Outlet and located at 2 Jalan Mutiara 1, in Plentong Industrial Park, it has two floors with a combined total area of around 7,500 square feet and 11 workshop bays.

Stamford Tyres’ chief operations officer Clare Law said: “Johor Bahru has been one of the key areas where we have identified immense potential under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“This flagship brings us closer to the Johor community and strengthens our cross-border presence, delivering greater value and service excellence across both markets.”

In a press statement, the Singapore mainboard-listed group said the new store is a significant step in its retail expansion and underscores Malaysia’s importance as a key growth market. It added that the scaling up reflects the company’s strategic alignment with the JS-SEZ.

The group noted that the Plentong location will enable it to serve customers in Johor and beyond.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The Plentong Johor Flagship Outlet strengthens Stamford Tyres’ cross-border presence, says chief operations officer Clare Law. PHOTO: STAMFORD TYRES

It retails the company’s products, including tyre brands Falken, Continental and Firenza, along with wheel brands Rays, Weds, SSW and Flotec. It also sells batteries and lubricants, and offers car servicing and maintenance, among other facilities.

Counting its retail locations in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, and Glenmarie, Shah Alam, Stamford Tyres now has three outlets in Malaysia. The group has 14 retail outlets in Singapore.

The new location is also the first of the group’s outlets to operate seven days a week.

The company declined to comment on the cost of developing the location, citing commercial and competitive sensitivities.