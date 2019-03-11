You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Tyres posts Q3 net profit of S$20,000 - down by 98%

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 7:31 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Stamford Tyres Corp ran a flat in the third quarter, with its earnings nearly wiped out on business costs and joint ventures' showings, according to unaudited results out on Monday.

Net profit for the three months to Jan 31 came in at S$20,000, or 97.9 per cent lower than in the same period the year before, while revenue dropped by 14.2 per cent to S$54.1 million.

Besides the pinch from expenditure, which was brought down by 13.3 per cent, Stamford Tyres also took a hit from from a 56.8 per cent slump in contributions from its joint ventures to S$272,000.

The decline in turnover came as the group saw lower sales in South-east Asia and North Asia, while its joint ventures rang up lower sales in Hong Kong and India. Its India joint venture had also posted a net loss for the nine-month period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share stood at 0.01 Singapore cent, against 0.4 Singapore cent in the year prior.

For the nine months, Stamford Tyres' net profit was down by 96.6 per cent, to S$151,000, on a 2.5 per cent dip in revenue, to S$178.4 million.

"The operating environment in the tyre business remains challenging as a result of global over-supply and intense competition," said Stamford Tyres in its outlook statement, while affirming that it would build on its core markets in South-east Asia in the next 12 months.

No dividend was recommended, as the company makes its pay-out declarations at the end of the year.

The counter closed flat at S$0.29, before the results were released.

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

file6ucy3iwnwpk17tu3oik0.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening