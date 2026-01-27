StanChart announces multi-year partnership with Formula 1

Bank will also work with F1 Academy to promote inclusion

StanChart’s branding will feature on trackside signage and its clients will have the opportunity to benefit from a “range of exclusive experiences”, says the bank. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered (StanChart) announced on Tuesday (Jan 27) a multi-year deal to become Formula 1’s global partner starting in 2026.

Through this agreement, the bank will be the official wealth management partner and official corporate and investment banking partner of the motorsport.

As part of the deal, StanChart’s branding will feature on trackside signage. The bank noted that it will also provide clients the opportunity to benefit from a “range of exclusive experiences”.

It will also work with F1 Academy – a female-only, Formula 4-level single-seater racing championship – to further promote inclusion.

“Our support for F1 Academy reinforces our commitment to championing female talent and developing the next generation of motorsport talent across our unique footprint,” said Judy Hsu, chief executive officer of wealth and retail banking at StanChart.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, noted that both the bank and the motorsport are “truly global in nature”. StanChart highlighted its significant global presence, operating in 19 of the 21 F1 race markets.

Singapore is no stranger to the F1 scene. It has been hosting the Singapore Grand Prix since the inaugural night race in 2008. The latest edition, held in October last year, drew an average daily attendance of 100,213 spectators.

StanChart’s partnership with F1 is not the bank’s first foray into the world of sports.

It has been the primary shirt sponsor for current English Premier League champions Liverpool FC since 2010. The partnership is set to run until the end of the 2026/27 football season.

Closer to home, the bank has also been the title sponsor of the annual Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, a partnership that started in 2002.