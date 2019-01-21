You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StanChart, Minds team up once again

They pack more than 6,000 fortune bags for the elderly and families in need
Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BT_20190121_LTSTANCHART21_3673661.jpg
Volunteers from Standard Chartered packing fortune bags, which contain food items such as instant noodles and biscuits, and Chinese New Year goodies. This year, a group from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) joined them in their packing.

Singapore

HAVING received goodwill and support, a group from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) is paying it forward this Chinese New Year.

Over the weekend, they joined some 900 volunteers from Standard Chartered Bank in packing more than 6,000

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190119_PG1BRUNCH_3672540.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Brunch

Keep calm and carrot on: how agritech could transform farming in Singapore

Jan 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Identical bids by linked owners can mean higher prices in govt tenders

BT_20190119_COAL_3673094.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

BT_20190119_JASURBANA_3672991.jpg
Jan 19, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong builds new campus in Jurong Innovation District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening