StanChart sees China-Asean growth accelerating as ‘China Plus Many’ strategy takes hold
Bank sees growing use of the renminbi for payments, financing and liquidity management as Chinese companies expand across the region
- Chow Wan Thonh, head of coverage for Singapore and Asean, says firms now put greater emphasis on building more resilient supply chains across several markets. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered (StanChart) expects growth in its China-Asean business to accelerate over the next three years, as more Chinese companies continue to deepen their presence in South-east Asia.
This follows strong growth in recent years, with the lender’s income from its China-Asean corridor rising at a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent between 2022 and 2025, making it one of the bank’s fastest-growing China corridors.
Growth over the next three years is likely to outpace the previous period, said Chow Wan Thonh, its head of coverage for Singapore and Asean.