You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Star Pharmaceutical gets enough acceptances to delist from Mainboard

Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 10:12 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

STAR Pharmaceutical's public float has fallen below the minimum 10 per cent threshold, in its executive chairman's bid to take it private, the Mainboard-listed prescription drugmaker announced on Monday night.

As at 5pm on Monday, the number of valid acceptances and shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties reached about 42.3 million, representing a shareholding of 92.24 per cent.

The offeror, comprising executive chairman Xu Zhi Bin and a special-purpose vehicle of which he is the sole director, does not intend to restore the public float.

In its offer announcement, the offeror said that delisting and privatisation will provide more control and management flexibility in implementing strategic initiatives and operational changes, and also do away with the resources and costs of maintaining listing status.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S$0.45 a share offer closes at 5.30pm on Oct 7, having been extended for two weeks beyond its original closing date.

The counter closed unchanged at S$0.46 on Monday before the news.

Companies & Markets

Eastspring Investments inks agreement to buy 50.1% of Thai fund manager

BreadTalk promotes 3 C-suite executives following group CEO's resignation

Frasers Centrepoint Trust appoints Edmund Tie & Co CEO as non-exec director

Sunpower wins 49m yuan tender from repeat customer Sinopec

Thakral acquires 4.4ha Queensland site for A$6m via retirement resort JV

Repsol buys 40% stake in United Global unit for up to US$46.5m

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly