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Starbucks sheds more than 100 jobs as it wraps up restructuring

The cuts include roles within the team that oversees the design and construction of its stores

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Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 11:29 PM
    • The company has set out to reduce US$2 billion in costs over two years under chief executive officer Brian Niccol.
    • The company has set out to reduce US$2 billion in costs over two years under chief executive officer Brian Niccol. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Starbucks eliminated 104 roles as part of a restructuring meant to boost growth and laid off workers who declined to relocate to its new Nashville office.

    The job cuts include roles within the team that oversees the design and construction of its stores. The changes are part of a restructuring the company had announced in May that included job eliminations in the US and abroad.

    In addition, the company will also separate about 120 workers who declined to move from Seattle to a new office the company is setting up in Nashville, according to a filing with Washington state regulators.

    Starbucks expects the Nashville office to eventually house about 2,000 workers.

    Starbucks’ sales growth at established stores has rebounded for four consecutive quarters, breaking a streak of declines brought on by diners pulling back due to slow service and lacklustre products. The company deployed a new strategy to win back customers, including adding more store staff, retraining workers and implementing technology that helps sort order priority. It’s also renovating locations and replacing slow-selling offerings with trendy alternatives.

    The company has set out to reduce US$2 billion in costs over two years under chief executive officer Brian Niccol. That includes streamlining its corporate structure, with the company shedding more than 2,300 corporate jobs since last year. It is also closing underperforming locations and selling a stake in its China business to a local partner. 

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    Starbucks shares were up nearly 25 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close, besting the more than 12 per cent gain in the S&P 500 Index. BLOOMBERG

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