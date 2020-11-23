Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

EDWARD Lim Chin Wah, the executive chairman of Starburst Holdings, has surrendered his travel documents to the anti-corruption watchdog on Monday, the Catalist-listed company said in a bourse filing.

Mr Lim is embroiled in a probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and out on bail, Starburst had previously announced on Nov 17. In a filing the next day, the company said that CPIB had not requested Mr Lim to surrender his travel documents at that point.

Other executives involved in the CPIB probe are Starburst's managing director Yap Tin Foo, chief financial officer Wu Guangyi, and senior project manager Josiah Lawrence Ng Eng Long. The executives were interviewed in relation to Starburst Engineering, a wholly-owned unit of Starburst.

Shares of Starburst closed at S$0.205 on Monday, down 2.38 per cent.