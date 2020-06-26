You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends appointment of property manager by 5 years

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 8:27 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE manager of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) on Thursday entered into agreements to extend the appointment of the Reit's property manager by another five years from Sept 20, it said in a bourse filing.

The property management agreements were entered into with the Reit's trustee, HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore), and property manager Starhill Global Property Management.

Under the agreements, Starhill Global Property Management will continue to be the property manager of the Reit's interests in Ngee Ann City and Wisma Atria.

The Reit manager said the renewal of the property manager's appointment is on "substantially the same terms and conditions" as are contained in the existing Ngee Ann City and Wisma Atria property management agreements from 2005, and will "enable seamless continuity in the property management of the Singapore properties".

The Reit's manager and property manager are both indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of YTL Corporation, a controlling unitholder.

SEE ALSO

Starhill Global Reit expects H2 distribution to be below 90% of taxable income

Units of Starhill Global Reit closed at 52 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 1.5 cents or 2.8 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Creative unveils in-ear headphones with Super X-Fi technology

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday announced the launch of Creative SXFI TRIO, a "triple-driver USB-C in-ear headphones...

Jun 26, 2020 07:48 AM
Government & Economy

Support dips for Hong Kong democracy protests as national security law looms: poll

[HONG KONG] Support for year-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong has slipped, now getting the backing of a slim...

Jun 26, 2020 07:35 AM
Consumer

Nike posts surprise loss as Covid-19 hits wholesale business

[BENGALURU] Nike on Thursday reported an unexpected quarterly loss - its first in more than two years - hurt by...

Jun 26, 2020 07:28 AM
Technology

Verizon suspends advertising on Facebook, joins growing boycott

[BENGALURU] Verizon Communications said on Thursday it was pausing advertising on Facebook following widespread...

Jun 26, 2020 07:21 AM
Energy & Commodities

Floating oil hoard off Singapore sheds light on Asian recovery

[SINGAPORE] For an insight into Asia's oil demand recovery and the health of global energy markets, look no further...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.