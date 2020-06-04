Starhill Global Reit gets upgrade to 'buy' on attractive valuation: RHB

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
RHB Research on Wednesday upgraded Starhill Global Reit to "buy" from "neutral" on attractive valuation compared to its retail peers.
The research house, however, lowered its target price on the Reit to 63 Singapore cents from 76 cents.
Starhill Global Reit units...
