Starhill Global Reit obtains S$550m in term loan, revolving credit facilities

THE trustee of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has entered into a five-year unsecured S$550 million facility agreement with a club of banks.

The agreement is for S$250 million in term loan facilities and S$300 million in revolving credit facilities (RCFs). Of the RCFs, S$100 million is uncommitted, said Starhill Global Reit's manager on Monday evening.

It will use the term loan facilities to refinance Starhill Global Reit's S$100 million unsecured medium-term notes upon maturity on Feb 26, 2021, as well as a S$150 million unsecured term loan ahead of its maturity on Sept 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, the RCFs will be available for the Reit's working capital requirements and/or general corporate funding purposes. The committed portion of these RCFs will replace the existing S$190 million committed RCFs that are expiring in September 2022.

Following the refinancing, the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the gearing of Starhill Global Reit.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If a change of control event occurs, the aggregate level of facilities that may be affected is about S$1.53 billion, excluding interest, as at Monday.

Starhill Global Reit units closed at 49.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down 0.5 cent or 1 per cent.