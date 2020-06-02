You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit to issue S$100m 3.15% notes due 2025

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 8:44 AM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 9:56 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has closed the order book for S$100 million of five-year notes, recording S$225 million from 26 accounts, joint lead manager and bookrunner DBS said on Monday.

The senior, unsecured notes will carry a coupon of 3.15 per cent per annum, which is 262 basis points above the five-year swap offer rate. They are expected to be issued on June 5, 2020, and will mature on June 5, 2025.

They will also be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Reit's trustee, the Reit manager said separately on Monday.

The Series 001 notes fall under the S$2 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme of Starhill Global Reit MTN, the Reit trustee's wholly-owned subsidiary. 

DBS said 90 per cent of the orders came from fund managers, banks and insurers, 6 per cent came from private banks, and 4 per cent came from agencies and corporations. 

SEE ALSO

Traders pin hopes on RBI support after Moody's cuts India rating

By geography, 99 per cent of the orders came from Singapore investors, and the remaining from investors from Hong Kong.

Proceeds from the notes issue will be used to refinance the Reit's existing borrowings, meet capital expenditure requirements and/or working capital purposes. 

The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on Starhill Global Reit's gearing, the manager added.

DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank are the joint lead managers and bookrunners of the Series 001 notes.

Units of Starhill Global Reit closed one Singapore cent or 2.1 per cent higher at 49.5 cents on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 09:43 AM
Technology

Sony, Google, Airbnb are postponing events due to US protests

[NEW YORK] Sony said it's postponing a virtual news conference for the upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console,...

Jun 2, 2020 09:42 AM
Government & Economy

Japan talking with South Korea about export controls

[TOKYO]  Japan is engaged in dialogue with South Korea on export controls, the Japanese trade minister said on...

Jun 2, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start Tuesday on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day's rally as investors...

Jun 2, 2020 09:36 AM
Banking & Finance

ANZ to sell NZ asset finance unit to Shinsei Bank for NZ$762m

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday agreed to sell its New Zealand based asset finance...

Jun 2, 2020 09:36 AM
Banking & Finance

Traders pin hopes on RBI support after Moody's cuts India rating

[NEW DELHI] Traders in India are yearning for the central bank to backstop the rupee and sovereign-bond markets...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.