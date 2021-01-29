Starhill Global Reit's H1 distribution drops 16.8%

Get our introductory offer at only
STARHILL Global Reit will pay out a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.88 Singapore cents for the first half-year ended Dec 31, 2020, down 16.8 per cent from a year ago.
Net property income (NPI) fell 12.3 per cent to S$65 million, while gross revenue dipped 8.6 per cent to...
