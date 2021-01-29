You are here

Starhill Global Reit's H1 distribution drops 16.8%

Fri, Jan 29, 2021
Starhill Global Reit's Singapore retail portfolio comprises interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road.
STARHILL Global Reit will pay out a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.88 Singapore cents for the first half-year ended Dec 31, 2020, down 16.8 per cent from a year ago.

Net property income (NPI) fell 12.3 per cent to S$65 million, while gross revenue dipped 8.6 per cent to...

Jan 29, 2021
Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
