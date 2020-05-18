Starhill Reit to disburse S$4.4m more in rent rebates

Get our introductory offer at only
THE manager of Starhill Global Reit on Monday said that additional rental rebates of S$4.4 million will be disbursed in phases to its eligible retail and office tenants in Singapore, bringing the total amount of rental rebates that has been and will be disbursed to tenants to about S$18.1...
