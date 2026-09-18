StarHub 5G upgrade may defend market share, but unlikely to reverse underlying earnings slump
Analysts warn that better connectivity may not be enough to persuade customers to pay a premium for mobile plans
- With the upgrade, StarHub becomes only the second telco in Singapore to offer mass market plans using the 700 MHz low-frequency spectrum. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] StarHub’s latest network upgrade to 5G+ on Sep 1 should help the telco retain customers and defend its market share, but is unlikely to reverse the decline in mobile revenue in Singapore, said analysts.
The 5G upgrade utilises the 700 megahertz (MHz) spectrum to improve underground and indoor coverage, and will take effect for all customers on StarHub 5G mobile plans.
With the upgrade, StarHub becomes only the second telco in Singapore – after Singtel – to offer mass market plans using the low-frequency spectrum.
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